Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 4.9 %

ARIS traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,249. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

