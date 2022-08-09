Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
