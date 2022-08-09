Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Arko Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Arko Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arko by 9.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arko by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

