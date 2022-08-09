Ashtead Group plc (ASHTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $221.18 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ashtead Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,342.20.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

