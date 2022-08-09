Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Asure Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Asure Software

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.