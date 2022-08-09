Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,107. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

