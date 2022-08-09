Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 812.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 163,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 145,647 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.