Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issues Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -0.11. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

