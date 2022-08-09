Atlantic Securities Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EBAY. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. 249,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,879. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

