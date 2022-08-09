Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Holdings Lowered by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,561 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for 3.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 3.99% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $100,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $16,505,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,363.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $6,271,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

AAWW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. 28,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.