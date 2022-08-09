Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

AAWW opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

