Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given New $102.50 Price Target at Cowen

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen to $102.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAWW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. 38,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,588. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.