Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $131.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

