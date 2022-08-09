Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATOS stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.