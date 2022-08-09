AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.12–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.43 million.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $343,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

