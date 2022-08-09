AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AT&T worth $241,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

T opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

