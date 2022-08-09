AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.