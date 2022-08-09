AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
