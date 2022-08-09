Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $7.81 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.41 or 0.00119779 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.81 billion and $784.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00267091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036644 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000128 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,891 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

