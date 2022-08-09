Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avalara Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AVLR opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avalara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 926,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 191,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avalara by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 29.1% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 233,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

