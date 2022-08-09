Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avalara Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of AVLR opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara
In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Avalara
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalara (AVLR)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.