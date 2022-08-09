Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.
Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 30,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,938. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
