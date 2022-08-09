Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,434. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

