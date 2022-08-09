Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$455.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.18 million. Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,932. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

