B. Riley Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Neutral

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BFS stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Saul Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $738,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at $434,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

