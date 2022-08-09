B. Riley Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Neutral

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.
Saul Centers Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BFS stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Insider Transactions at Saul Centers
In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
