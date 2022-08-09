B. Riley Upgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Joint Price Performance

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Joint has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 794.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,132 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

