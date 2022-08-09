Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.
Ball Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:BALL opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $98.09.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
