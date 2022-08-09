Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.2 %

BBVA stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,332,000 after acquiring an additional 204,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.