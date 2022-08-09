Bancreek Capital Management LP Buys 4,417 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.40.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $429.94. 3,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,652. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

