Bancreek Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMO traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.