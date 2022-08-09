Bancreek Capital Management LP Purchases 6,224 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.63. 31,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.14. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

