Bancreek Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 3.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 76,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

DPZ stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $393.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.89. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

