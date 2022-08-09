Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 6,094 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05.

