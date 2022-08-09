Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

