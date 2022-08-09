Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 558 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,880 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

