Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

