Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.91 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

ENPH stock opened at $287.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $308.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 201.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

