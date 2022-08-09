Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

