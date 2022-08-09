Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $594,802,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $61,388,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 482,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 408,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1,513.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after buying an additional 291,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,041,000 after buying an additional 247,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -149.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.