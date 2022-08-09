Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $5.32 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 301,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,552,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,844 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

