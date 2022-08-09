Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.4% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $106,003,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,196,532. The firm has a market cap of $270.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.