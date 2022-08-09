Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,341,600 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 3.36% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $653,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,125. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

