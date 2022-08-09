Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,117,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $154,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 423,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829,402. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

