Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $312,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,993,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.97. 26,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

