Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.26 Billion Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 2.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,260,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,133. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.65%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

