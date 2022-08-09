Bank of Nova Scotia Has $169.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $169,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,094,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 511,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,826,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USMV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. 1,889,012 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

