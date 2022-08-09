Bank of Nova Scotia Has $183.04 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $183,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

MA stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.50. 86,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,025. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $335.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

