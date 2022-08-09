Bank of Nova Scotia Has $221.94 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.48% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $221,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $237,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $63,847,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $68,086,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 111.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,028,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,174 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

