Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.26% of Philip Morris International worth $383,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,026. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

