Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,472,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,711 shares during the period. TELUS comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.49% of TELUS worth $534,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,108,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,844,000 after buying an additional 163,567 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,049,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,157,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TELUS Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 44,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,159. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.94%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.