Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,549 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,722,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,971,000 after acquiring an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after acquiring an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 590,957 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

