Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 181 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

